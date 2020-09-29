Barcelona president Bartomeu faces no confidence vote as member signature verification begins

Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to face a vote of no confidence after the initial round of signature verification for the motion found that just 32 of 1,500 were false.

The details are outlined by a report from Onda Cero, who highlight how the Barca supremo is increasingly likely to face the vote with his position under increasing scrutiny.

Hoy se constituyó la mesa del voto de censura .De las primeras 1500 firmas analizadas para el voto de censura apenas se han descartado 32. Parece que habrá votación para ver si sigue Bartomeu o no. — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) September 29, 2020

20,687 votes were gathered for the motion, passing the threshold of 16,250 signatures – so over 4,400 would need to be false in order to stop the process.

A rigorous process will now take place over the course of ten days to verify the signatures and allow a motion to either be held or withdrawn.

Marta Plana and Jordi Argemí are representing the board in the process, while the representative of the Catalan Football Federation (FCF) is Josep Maria Vallbona.

Jordi Farré and Josep Triadó, the first two signatories of the motion, will also be involved along with Joan Trayter, Síndic of the ‘soci’, but he will not hold a vote despite having a say in the conversation.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Earlier this month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.