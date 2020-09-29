Barcelona linked with fresh bid for Manchester City star Eric Garcia

Barcelona will make a final bid to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia before the La Liga transfer window closes next month.

The Catalan giants have been linked with a move for the Spanish international this summer, after he confirmed his intention not to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond 2021.

Pep Guardiola has consistently stated his firm desire to keep the 19-year old at the Premier League club until the end of his current deal.

However, according to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of El Mundo Deportivo, Ronald Koeman will make formal offer for him in the coming days.

Garcia is currently valued at around €15m by the English club, however, due to his expiring contract situation in Manchester, City could accept an offer of €12m to take him back to Catalonia.

After coming through the La Masia academy system between 2008 and 2017, Garcia moved to City in 2017, making 13 Premier League appearances under Guardiola last season.