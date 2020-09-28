Valencia set to land Juventus defender Rugani and Tottenham’s Foyth

Valencia are set to make a double defensive swoop to sign Tottenham defender Juan Foyth alongside Daniele Rugani of Juventus, report Cadena Cope.

Foyth, 22, joined Spurs in 2017 from Estudiantes and featured 17 times in the 2018/19 campaign, including starting the Champions League home knockout games against Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.

Yet last season he was frozen out and has started just one league game but was substituted off at half-time in last December’s draw at Norwich City for Spurs

Foyth was highly rated by Mauricio Pochettino but has fallen out of prominence under Jose Mourinho and now may be sold.

Rugani is aged 26 and has played over 100 matches for Juventus since his switch from Empoli five years ago and is hopeful of a place in the Italy squad for next summer’s European Championships.

The defender is a peripheral figure at Juve – starting just 11 matches in total last season – but has won seven caps for his nation.

To date, Los Che are yet to make any first-team signings despite a host of exits this summer.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed last month, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City and striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.

Image via Cadena Cope