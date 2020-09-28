Sevilla linked with Espanyol star Raul de Tomas

Sevilla are considering a last minute swoop for Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas, as Julen Lopetegui looks to strengthen his attacking options for the 2020-21 season.

The former Benfica and Rayo Vallecano striker has been linked with a possible move away from the RCDE Stadium, following Espanyol’s relegation to the Segunda Division at the end of a disappointing 2019-20 season.

However, the 25-year old remains tied to the Catalan side due to a pre agreed €60m release clause, with a contract running until 2024.

De Tomas’ high exit clause is the main stumbling block to a potential deal with Sevilla, with reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming Espanyol will hold out for as close to that figure as they can.

With no flexibility based on Espanyol’s relegation, Vicente Moreno’s side will push for a minimum deal of €30m.

Sevilla are rumoured to be wiling to pay €20m for de Tomas, but as the window edges closer to closing next month, they could increase that.