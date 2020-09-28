Real Madrid to choose between Jovic or Mayoral exit

Real Madrid will move on at least one striker before the end of the transfer window with the future of Luka Jovic dependant on the situation with Borja Mayoral, report Marca.

The report claims that Roma, who want to sign Mayoral, have moved from “absolute certainty” they could sign the Spaniard to more moderate optimism as negotiations between how a deal could be structured have led to a deadlock.

Mayoral, 23, bagged eight goals in La Liga for Levante last campaign and is entering the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital.

The striker has scored seven goals across 31 first team appearances in the Spanish capital but has spent three of the past four campaigns out on loan.

Mayoral bagged two goals in 21 appearances in a loan spell at Wolfsburg in 2016-17 before returning to Madrid the following campaign – where he scored seven goals including four in La Liga.

The Spaniard netted 13 goals in 67 appearances for Levante, who had been a cluster of clubs linked with a permanent move this summer.

Jovic was signed from Frankfurt in a reported €60m deal last summer but has struggled to settle in the Spanish capital, where he started just four La Liga games and netted two league goals last campaign.

Both strikers were involved in Saturday’s win at Real Betis but each faces an uncertain future as the transfer window comes to a close.