Real Madrid confirm injury layoff for midfield star Toni Kroos

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will miss the next two weeks of action following a muscular injury picked up in Saturday’s victory at Real Betis.

The details are outlined by Marca, who report that the club are confident the German international can return to action within 10-14 days after suffering a muscular injury in his left leg.

It is expected that the central midfielder will miss the league matches against both Real Valladolid and Levante with his aim now to return in time for the international break with his nation.

It is unclear at this stage if he will return in time to represent Germany in their upcoming matches against Turkey, Ukraine and Switzerland or if boss Joachim Low will not risk his fitness.

Kroos was substituted off just before half-time in Saturday night’s clash in Seville and was replaced by Toni Kroos.

Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Marcelo are already out injured for Los Blancos.