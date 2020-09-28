Porto continue to push for Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig

FC Porto are continuing to push for a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig this transfer window, report Portuguese outlet Record.

The central midfielder was once again registered with the Blaugrana’s B team this season and it follows on from Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman opening the door for Puig leaving on a temporary basis this season.

It appears that Puig is not in Koeman’s plans, despite the exits of Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, although Miralem Pjanic has arrived.

It is now claimed that Portuguese champions Porto are preparing a move this week for the player who was selected in the matchday squad for Barcelona’s win over Villarreal on Sunday but was an unused substitute.

Puig, 21, made three senior appearances for the Catalan giants in 2018/19 and is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents to come through their La Masia academy in years.

Puig made his La Liga debut on 13 April 2019, starting in a 0–0 draw against Huesca, and played 67 minutes, before starting in a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in May.

The midfielder made his senior team debut with first team against Cultural Leonesa in a 4–1 home victory in the Copa Del Rey in December 2018, as he came on in the 55th minute and assisted the fourth goal. He described his debut as ‘a dream come true’.

It was not until Quique Setien’s appointment at the Camp Nou earlier this year that Puig enjoyed prolonged prominence in the club’s matchday squads as he made 12 appearances last season.