Ousmane Dembele arrives late for Barcelona training despite club instructions

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is once again in the headlines for being late for training and for driving into the club’s facilities whilst using a mobile phone.

The details have been outlined by Deportes Cuatro, who filmed the Frenchman arriving 15 minutes late into the club’s training facilities on Monday – despite boss Ronald Koeman reportedly instructing his players to arrive one hour early.

❌ Dembélé llega tarde otra vez al entrenamiento del Barça…❌ Y lo hace conduciendo con el móvil en la mano 💥 Toque de atención de Koeman al francéshttps://t.co/3UreldjXk3 — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) September 28, 2020

The report adds that this is the latest in a line of ill-disciplined moments and they say it will once again raise doubts over his long-term future at the club.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and did not play at all under former boss Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

Dembele has made 74 Barcelona first-team appearances, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists.