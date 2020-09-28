Barcelona La Liga

Ousmane Dembele arrives late for Barcelona training despite club instructions

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is once again in the headlines for being late for training and for driving into the club’s facilities whilst using a mobile phone.

The details have been outlined by Deportes Cuatro, who filmed the Frenchman arriving 15 minutes late into the club’s training facilities on Monday – despite boss Ronald Koeman reportedly instructing his players to arrive one hour early.

The report adds that this is the latest in a line of ill-disciplined moments and they say it will once again raise doubts over his long-term future at the club.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and did not play at all under former boss Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

Dembele has made 74 Barcelona first-team appearances, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists.

Posted by

Tags Ousmane Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.