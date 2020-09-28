Lyon set Barcelona deadline on signing Memphis Depay

Olympique Lyonnais have set Barcelona an ultimatum on signing their forward Memphis Depay this transfer window, as per Diario AS.

The report cites how Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has told French media outlet Telefoot: “I think I will tell the players that all those who did not leave on Friday will remain at Lyon. As of Friday there will be no more departures.”

It is reported how he is referencing both Memphis and midfielder Houssem Aouar – who has been linked with a switch to Arsenal.

The Blaugrana are keen on a move for Memphis but it remains unlikely that they will be able to finance a deal, despite clearing Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez from their wage bill.

Memphis, 26, netted 11 goals across his last 18 matches for the Dutch national side and has also developed into the star attacking player at Lyon – netting 58 goals in 141 appearances, including four in three outings to date this campaign.

Memphis started his career at PSV Eindhoven but endured a tough stint at Manchester United across 18 months before moving to Lyon in January 2017.

Combing technical expertise with his physicality, Memphis has re-emerged back into one of Europe’s most highly rated attacking players during his time in Ligue 1.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury earlier in the season, Memphis helped lead Lyon to the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League.

He is reportedly high on the agenda of new Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman, who coached him for the Netherlands.