Lawyer who advised Messi on leaving Barcelona departs law firm

The lawyer who advised Lionel Messi on leaving Barcelona has left his law firm with reports suggesting the decision was related to that case.

Jorge Pecourt was acting on behalf of Cuatrecasas whilst advising the Argentine star on how he could leave the club as a free agent this summer, before the player subsequently backed down on such claims due to the legal complications.

Diario Sport now cite a report from 2Playbook who outline how Pecourt, who was a partner in the law firm, has now parted company with Cuatrecasas.

Last month, it was reported that Barcelona sacked the law firm – who were representatives of both the player and the club – due to a conflict of interest in the case.

Cuatrecases had been hired to advise both on how best to proceed with any legal cases, such as the dispute currently surrounding the player’s contract and whether or not he is able to terminate his current deal.

Pecourt is a specialist in sporting law and has been advising athletes on contractual disputes for the best part of two decades, the report adds, and whilst the official reason is that he is setting up his own firm, it is alleged that the parting of ways is due to the summer case.