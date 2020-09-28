Jules Kounde stay forces Sevilla to change transfer plans

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde looks set to stay beyond this transfer window and that has forced the club to change their transfer plans, according to a report in Marca.

Reports had claimed Manchester City had lodged a €55m offer for the Frenchman earlier this month and whilst Monchi did not name the English team directly as those responsible for the bid, he later did reference them in relation to Kounde.

“Kounde has not reached any agreement with Manchester City,” Monchi explained to reporters, via Diario de Sevilla, as he confirmed a bid of “two and a half times” what Sevilla paid for the player a year ago.

“It is true that in recent days we have received interest from a club in Jules. That club has transmitted an offer to us that has been valued by the management committee and has been rejected.”

However, City have since signed Benfica defender Ruben Dias and unless another club comes in for Kounde – which is not expected – he now looks set to stay at the club.

That in itself is said to bring problems for Sevilla, who want to strengthen their squad this month with another central defender, right-back and winger but there is now limited economic scope to do so, meaning targets are likely to be changed.

Kounde, 21, joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 club Bordeaux a year ago and has established himself as the regular central defensive partner of Diego Carlos at the Andalusian club.