Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas offered to Sevilla

Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas has been offered to Sevilla with the player keen to secure a move before the transfer window deadline.

Marca cites Radio Sevilla as reporting that the striker wants to return to La Liga just joining just eight months after joining the Catalan side in a club record €20m deal from Benfica.

De Tomas scored in each of his first five appearances for Espanyol but none of the subsequent 10 last season, although he netted twice in the weekend win at Real Oviedo despite requesting not to play.

The 25-year-old netted 14 La Liga goals in 32 starts on loan at Rayo Vallecano last season but it was not enough to save the side from relegation back to the second tier.

Indeed the player, who was out on loan from Real Madrid for four successive seasons before a permanent exit last summer, had previously scored a total of 59 goals across loan spells with Cordoba, Real Valladolid and Rayo.