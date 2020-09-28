Diego Costa confirms possible Atletico Madrid exit

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has admitted he could leave the club before the transfer window closes next month.

The Spanish international struggled for form last season, with just five goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side.

Following the arrival of Luis Suarez from Barcelona, Costa’s first team opportunities could be reduced in 2020-21, with Joao Felix set to start as the Uruguayan’s first choice partner.

Costa scored in Atletico Madrid’s season opening 6-1 La Liga win over Granada this weekend, however, as per the front page of Monday’s edition of Marca, he is uncertain over his future.

The Chelsea star stated in a post match interview that he would be leaving a decision over his future in the hands of the club in the coming days.

The 31-year old joked after the game that he was looking forward to working with Suarez, quipping ‘I can do be the fighting, and let Suarez do the biting’.

However, with less than 12 months to run on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, he could potentially be moved on to reduce the club’s wage bill.