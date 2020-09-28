Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo linked with Fulham switch

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with a last minute move to Premier League side Fulham.

The French U20 international spent the second half of last season on loan at Bundesliga club Schalke 04.

However, after the German club opted not to activate his €25m purchase clause at the Veltins-Arena, he returned to Catalonia earlier this summer.

The 20-year old is not expected to form part of Ronald Koeman’s plans for the 2020-21 campaign, and the Dutch boss is open to allowing him to leave in the coming months.

According to reports from Diario AS, Scott Parker’s side have targeted the former Toulouse defender who could be available at a reduced price of €20m.

Despite Fulham’s rumoured willingness to confirm a deal, time is a key factor for both clubs, with the European transfer window set to close on October 5.

Todibo has struggled to make any impact at Camp Nou, following his arrival ahead of the 2019-20 season, with just four La Liga appearances in two seasons at the Spanish giants.