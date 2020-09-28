Barcelona star Lionel Messi scores for 17th successive La Liga season

Lionel Messi opened his account for the 2020/21 campaign on Sunday night as he netted from the penalty spot in a comprehensive 4-0 victory for Barcelona against Villarreal.

As outlined by Diario Sport, that ensured the Argentine star has now netted in 17 successive seasons for Barcelona in La Liga and he is now just two seasons away from the record of 19, held by former Athletic Club Bilbao forward Piru Gainza (who scored all seasons between 1939-59 in Primera).

It comes after the Messi news that he confirmed he was staying at the Camp Nou for this season, although he clarified that he was less than happy to be doing so, after threatening to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Messi appears to have a frayed relationship with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board.

However, Bartomeu’s term as club president will end next year with elections called for March, with a change in ownership possibly allowing Messi – who will turn 34 next summer – to change his mind.

It was the perfect start to the season for Messi and the Catalan club, whose start to the season was delayed due to their participation in the Champions League last month.