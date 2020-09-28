Barcelona star Ansu Fati’s match against Villarreal in numbers

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati was the star of the show in the Blaugrana’s first game of the 2020-21 campaign, with two goals in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Villarreal.

The Spain international picked up where he left off from 2019-20, when he netted eight goals in 33 appearances and he looks set to play a greater role this campaign.

Following the exit of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last week, Fati’s first team opportunities have been boosted, with Koeman set to rotate between him and Ousmane Dembele alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, the 17-year-old netted from both his shots on target while he also made 39 successful passes and made three ball recoveries and made one cross during the match, before being substituted in the 70th minute.

The data shows that Ansu linked up more with Philippe Coutinho and Jordi Alba more than any other players during the game, giving a glimpse of what is to come in the season ahead for Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman’s side now face back to back La Liga games ahead of the October international break with a midweek trip to Celta Vigo and a home game against Sevilla.