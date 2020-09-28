Barcelona reduce interest in Norwich City star Max Aarons amid Sergino Dest links

Barcelona have withdrawn from the race to sign Norwich City defender Max Aarons, with Ajax’s Sergino Dest still their primary transfer target.

Ronald Koeman has highlighted right back as a key area to improve in the coming days, following Nelson Semedo’s move to Premier League side Wolves.

Aarons has been linked as a possible option for Koeman, however, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhakol, United States international Dest is Koeman’s first choice.

“Max Aarons is a good player, and he is in an amazing situation,” he told an exclusive report with Sky Sports.

“Barcelona and Bayern Munich both want to sign him, and this interest has not gone to his head.

“However, his future is linked with Dest, as Barcelona want both players.

“It looks like Dest is going to Barcelona, which means Aarons could possible go to Munich.”

Koeman is yet to make a big name signing following his return to the Camp Nou, however, he is not expected to make too many moves before the window closes on October 5.

England U21 international Aarons could be a more expensive option than Dest, with the Canaries currently valuing him at €30m.

Dest is rumoured to be on the verge of a move to Catalonia, with Erik ten Hag’s side demanding €20m, plus variables, for the 19-year old defender.