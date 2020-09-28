Barcelona and agent Jorge Mendes dispute length of Ansu Fati’s contract

Barcelona and agent Jorge Mendes are in dispute about the length of contract of their teenage star Ansu Fati, according to reports.

Diario Sport build on a report from the ‘Tot Costa’ programme on Catalunya Ràdio that the Blaugrana believe they hold an option to extend the 17-year-old’s contract through to 2024, with Mendes adamant that the current deal is set to expire in 2022 with no extension.

As reported earlier this month, the player’s release clause has moved from €170m to €400m after he was promoted to the club’s first-team squad for the current campaign.

Fati was the star of the show in the Blaugrana’s first game of the 2020-21 campaign, with two goals in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Villarreal.

The Spain international picked up where he left off from 2019-20, when he netted eight goals in 33 appearances and he looks set to play a greater role this campaign.

Following the exit of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last week, Fati’s first team opportunities have been boosted, with Koeman set to rotate between him and Ousmane Dembele alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.