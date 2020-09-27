Ronald Koeman hints at key role for Ansu Fati in 2020-21

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is confident Ansu Fati can play a key first team role this season, but called for calm over the 17-year old’s development.

The Spanish international picked up where he left off from 2019-20 in La Blaugrana’s first game of the 2020-21 campaign, with two goals in the 4-0 win over Villarreal.

Koeman was asked about the teenage star in his post match interview, and the former Dutch national team boss claimed the teenager is ready for a regular role in the coming months.

“Ansu is a young player, and we are still seeking consistency in his performances,” as per a report from Diario AS.

“He has a great future and I am happy with his performance against Villarreal.

“His progress has been enormous, and we have benefitted from that. He keeps proving his worth and we are confident he will keeping developing.”

Following the exit of Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid last week, Fati’s first team opportunities have been boosted, with Koeman set to rotate between him and Ousmane Dembele alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Koeman’s side now face back to back La Liga games ahead of the October international break with a midweek trip to Celta Vigo and a home game against Sevilla.

