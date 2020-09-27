Real Madrid defender Mendy admits he was scared to join the club

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has admitted that he was scared of joining the club a year ago following his arrival from Olympique Lyonnais.

Madrid completed the signing of Mendy last year in a landmark deal and unlike a host other big-money arrivals in the Spanish capital last summer, he swiftly established himself as a regular in the first-team.

The Frenchman had to dislodge Madrid club legend Marcelo – who had occupied the position for over a decade – while the club also had Sergio Reguilon, who has since signed for Tottenham.

Mendy made a total of 32 appearances under Zinedine Zidane last season despite suffering multiple hamstring injuries early in the campaign and he netted one goal and provided four assists for his new side.

“When I signed with Real Madrid I was very afraid,” Mendy admitted on Telefoot, as per Marca. “It is very difficult to get here, but I adapted quickly and it seems that in the end it has turned out well.

“I do not think I have taken Marcelo’s position. We have a good relationship and he has given me good advice so far.”

Mendy has started each of Madrid’s opening two La Liga games of the 2020/21 campaign and looks set to once again play an important role for the team.