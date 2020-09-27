Marcelo offers Real Madrid fitness boost ahead of Real Valladolid clash

Real Madrid defender Marcelo could provide manager Zinedine Zidane with a timely fitness boost ahead of their midweek tie with Real Valladolid.

Marcelo is expected to return to La Liga action after missing last night’s game against Real Betis due to a back problem.

Zidane will be able to recall the Brazilian international after he completed a full group training session this weekend, as per reports from Diario AS.

Marcelo’s addition to Los Blancos squad is key in a week when Zidane’s side will face two La Liga games in the space of five days.

Real Madrid will host Real Valladolid on Wednesday night, and will head to Valencia next weekend to face Levante.

With Mendy starting both of Real Madrid’s first games of the campaign, Marcelo could be drafted into the starting Xi for at least one of the games to give the French international a rest.

Zidane’s side picked up their first win of 2020-21 at Real Betis last night, after a disappointing opening day draw at Real Sociedad.