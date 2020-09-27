Luis Suarez excited for Atletico Madrid challenge in 2020-21

New Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez claims he is delighted to finally pull on the clubs famous red and white shirt, as Diego Simeone’s side cruised to a 6-1 at home to Granada.

Los Rojiblancos were granted a delayed start to the 2020-21 La Liga season, due to their summer participation in the Champions League.

However, Simeone’s side showed no signs of rustiness at the Wanda Metropolitano, as Diego Costa, Angel Correa, Joao Felix and Marcos Llorente all scored.

Suarez came off the bench with 20 minutes to go, and the Uruguayan international helped himself to two debut goals.

The veteran striker is set for a squad role this season, but he stated he is happy to try and push the club’s push for honours in any way possible.

“Sometimes a change is important and I have come to a club that has given me a fantastic welcome,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“I am very happy to make my debut and get three points.

“I am happy to score and help the team. But the season is long and I want to help the team achieve success.”

Simeone’s side now face a quick fire run of league games ahead of the international break in October, with a trip to Huesca followed by a home game against Villarreal.