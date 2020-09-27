Luis Suarez scores twice and assists on Atletico Madrid debut in thumping win over Granada

Luis Suarez scored twice and assisted on his Atletico Madrid debut as he helped his new side to a comprehensive win over in-form Granada on Sunday.

Luis Suarez makes his Atletico Madrid debut! 🔴⚪ Can he add to an already fantastic afternoon for Simeone’s team? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hycQDY5GXY — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) September 27, 2020

The Uruguayan only had a 20-minute cameo for Diego Simeone’s side but he enjoyed an action-packed period on the pitch, as he also won a penalty in that timeframe which was overturned by VAR.

Atleti were in control of the game throughout and they opened the scoring in the ninth minute through a Diego Costa header but they were denied a second as Saul Niguez’s penalty was stopped by visiting goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Rui Silva denies Saul from the spot! 🤚@atletienglish lead 1-0 against Granada – watch LIVE and FREE on #LaLigaTV using promo code: 𝗟𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗦𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞. 🍿 📺 https://t.co/qTyciS8dMP pic.twitter.com/9FtlMLxO8o — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) September 27, 2020

However, the floodgates opened in the second half with Angel Correa, Joao Felix and Marcos Llorente – assisted by Suarez – all on the scoresheet, before the former Barcelona striker got off the mark at his new club from a headed finish.

After a stunning assist for the second goal, Joao Felix gets a goal of his own! 🔴⚪ What a way to cap off what’s been an outstanding performance from the Portuguese youngster 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eoizrXdoYg — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) September 27, 2020

Jorge Molina pulled a late consolation goal back for Granada – who had won their opening two league games – but it was not enough to spoil Atleti’s party and Suarez had time to net his second and Atleti’s sixth, as he followed up after his initial effort came back off the post.