Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona if club win trophies this season – Sergi Roberto

Lionel Messi may be persuaded to stay at Barcelona beyond this season if the club win trophies this campaign, believes Sergi Roberto.

It comes after the Messi news that he confirmed he was staying at the Camp Nou for next season, although he clarified that he was less than happy to be doing so, after threatening to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

As things stand it appears highly unlikely that Messi will want to stay at the Blaugrana beyond the campaign due to his open friction with the club’s board.

Last week, Messi has once again blasted the club over the manner of the departure of his attacking partner Luis Suarez by writing on Instagram: “Nothing surprises me anymore.”

Messi appears to have a frayed relationship with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board.

His term as club president will end next year with elections called for March, with a change in ownership possibly allowing Messi – who will turn 34 next summer – to change his mind.

However, teammate Sergi Roberto believes success on the pitch is all important.

“I didn’t know anything about that (Messi’s request to leave) and when it came out in the news, I could not believe that he did not want to stay here,” Sergi Roberto said, as per Diario Sport.

“I wish it was not this situation because with Messi we are stronger, and it is great news for us that he is staying for this season.

“I know he has said that he will be staying for next season but if we play well and we win trophies, that might help him change his mind.”

“The player and the club both want what is in their interest, so it is important to reach a compromise whereby everyone can be happy, but that is not easy.

“Messi has been here for two decades and given everything for this club.”