Betis boss Pellegrini faces four-game ban for criticism of VAR in defeat to Real Madrid

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini faces a four-game touchline ban after criticising VAR during his side’s controversial defeat against Real Madrid on Saturday night.

Madrid edged out Betis 3-2 in an eventful encounter which saw a multitude of borderline decisions go in favour of the visitors in the second half.

Emerson’s own goal which levelled the tie for Madrid was a close offside call, before the Brazilian was then contentiously sent off for a foul on Luka Jovic before the most controversial decision of all – Marc Bartra being punished for a handball despite appearing to have been felled by Madrid striker Borja Mayoral.

As cited by Diario AS, Pellegrini’s comments that are set to get him into hot water are: “I say that playing against Madrid, the VAR and the red card, all that together, is difficult.”

The Spanish FA is said to have passed on those comments to the Competition Committee who will then adjudge what punishment the Chilean should face.

Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles – a stand-in for the injured Claudio Bravo – is also facing scrutiny after he said: “In case of doubt, they (the officials) always favour the big side.”