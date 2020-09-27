Barcelona kick off 2020-21 La Liga campaign with 4-0 Villarreal win

Ronald Koeman has kicked off his Barcelona tenure with a powerful 4-0 La Liga win at home to Villarreal.

La Blaugrana have endured a controversial summer, however, the Dutchman will be happy to finally get their campaign underway with an impressive result.

Despite losing Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last week, Koeman’s side showed no issues in attack, as four first half goals secured all three points at the Camp Nou.

Teenage star Ansu Fati was the key man for Barcelona in the opening stages, as he slotted home Jordi Alba’s pass on 15 minutes.

The Spanish international followed that up with a quick fire second just three minutes later, as the returning Philippe Coutinho slipped him in behind the Villarreal defence.

With Unai Emery’s visitors unable to react to the onslaught of Barcelona attacks, Lionel Messi slotted home a penalty, after Fati was fouled, before the unfortunate Pau Torres put through his own net.

Barcelona kept the tempo up after the break, as Sergi Asenjo denied Messi and substitute Trincao, with Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo missing the visitors best chance.

