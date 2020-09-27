Ajax star Sergino Dest on the verge of Barcelona switch

Ajax defender Sergino Dest was once again left out of the starting line up for Erik ten Hag’s side ahead of his widely reported move to Barcelona.

The United States international has been heavily linked with a switch to the Camp Nou, following the departure of former Benfica defender Nelson Semedo to Premier League club Wolves last week.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is aiming to complete a €20m transfer, plus performance related variables, for the 19-year old inside the next 72 hours, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Dest has made three substitute appearances for the Dutch club since the start of the 2020-21 Eredivisie season, and he is rumoured to have already said goodbye to his Ajax teammates.

The Catalan giants are confident of completing a deal before the European transfer window slams shut on October 5, however, Ajax are potentially attempting to increase Barcelona’s offer to an up front bid of €25m rising to €35m.