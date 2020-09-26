Zinedine Zidane not looking to last minute Real Madrid transfers

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he is not expecting to make any late additions to his squad before the transfer window closes next month.

Los Blancos have not signed any new players this summer, ahead of their La Liga title defence in 2020-21, despite Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Sergio Reguilon all leaving the club.

However, the Frenchman insisted he is confident his current options are enough for the campaign ahead.

“I have not discussed any transfers. I am happy with the side we have, and we are going to try and have a good season,” he told a post match interview with Diario AS after their 3-2 win at Real Betis.

Zidane also hinted he could bring Luka Jovic in from the cold in the coming months, after the Serbian international endured a difficult first year in Spain last season.

Jovic made just four La Liga starts in 2019-20, as injuries and a dip in form hampered his progress.

Zidane opted to start him against Manuel Pellegrini’s side, and with growing injury concerns over Eden Hazard, he could play a more regular role alongside Karim Benzema.