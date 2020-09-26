Sergio Ramos clinches Real Madrid’s first La Liga win of 2020-21 at Real Betis

Sergio Ramos’ penalty sealed Real Madrid’s first win of the 2020-21 season with a 3-2 victory away at 10-man Real Betis.

The Spanish international tucked home from the spot after VAR ruled on a handball decision against former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra with eight minutes to go.

Zinedine Zidane’s side had the better chances at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, but the determined hosts stayed in the game, despite completing the final 20 minutes with 10 players.

Federico Valverde’s neat finish inside the box put the visitors in front after a quarter of an hour, before a quick fire double from Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho put Manuel Pellegrini’s side in charge at the break.

Real Madrid were given a helping hand shortly after the restart as Emerson put through his own goal on 48 minutes.

The defending champions powered on from there, with Karim Benzema hitting the bar and Luka Jovic denied by Joel Robles.

Emerson’s red card for a deliberate foul on Jovic gave Real Madrid another boost in the closing stages, as the ever reliable Ramos got them up running in their title defence.

