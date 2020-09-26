PSV and Porto eye loan move for Barcelona star Riqui Puig

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has emerged as a potential transfer target for PSV Eindhoven and Porto.

La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman has informed the Spanish U21 international he is not part of his plans for the 2020-21 campaign, and the La Masia graduate could now leave on loan.

The 21-year old is under contract at the Camp Nou until 2023, and despite Koeman’s position on his immediate future, the club do not want to lose him on a permanent basis.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim he is now attracting interest from Portugal and the Netherlands, with a season long loan on the table from both clubs.

Puig was handed his club La Liga debut at the back end of the 2018-19 campaign, under former boss Ernesto Valverde.

Despite playing a regular squad role under Quique Setien following the restart of the 2019-20 season back in June, Koeman now appears determined to offload him for the next 12 months.