Luis Suarez hails Atletico Madrid fighting spirit following Barcelona switch

New Atletico Madrid signing Luis Suarez admitted he is delighted to have completed a switch from Barcelona, claiming the club’s reputation convinced him to move.

The Uruguayan international has signed a two-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitano and could make his club debut against Granada this weekend.

Suarez’s exit from the Camp Nou has been criticised by Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and others, however, he confirmed the chance of a new challenge in Madrid lured him away from Catalonia.

“The motivation to join a great Spanish team is what drove me to make the decision to move, and Atletico is a great Spanish team,” he told an interview with Marca.

“Atletico Madrid is a great club with great players who always fight to be at the very top.

“The fans motivate the team a lot, they make you feel that they want you to be there, this is an extra motivation.

“It is clear from the outside this motivates the team to compete, and that intensity was a greater incentive than a conversation with the manager or with the Atletico’s staff.”

Despite stating the role of Diego Simeone was not a key factor in convincing him to join Atletico, he admitted a conversation with the Argentinian boss played a role in his decision.

Suarez also confirmed he spoke with Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann about his move to Los Rojiblancos, with the French international supporting his move to his former side.

Simeone is set to include the 33-year old striker in his squad to face Diego Martinez’s side in Madrid this weekend, however, the former Liverpool star is only likely to be fit enough for a substitute role.

Image via Atletico Madrid CF on Twitter