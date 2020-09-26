Barcelona rejected €150m summer offer for Ansu Fati

Barcelona reportedly turned down an offer of €125m, plus €25m in variables, for rising star Ansu Fati this summer.

The Spanish international was rumoured to be on Manchester United’s radar back in July, but an exit for the 17-year old is not in Barcelona’s plans.

According to reports from Marca, Fati’s new agent Jorge Mendes informed Barcelona of a unnamed club willing to make a big money offer for him.

However, the La Liga giants are determined to hold onto Fati, and the teenager signed a new long-term contract until 2024, including a new €400m release clause from the Camp Nou.

Fati’s previous release clause was set at €170m after agreeing his first senior contract in December 2019.

The La Masia academy product burst onto the scene in 2019, scoring eight goals in all competitions last season.

The club have also formally promoted him to the first team, taking over the No.22 shirt from the departed Arturo Vidal, replacing his previous squad number of No.77.