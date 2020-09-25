Sevilla defender Kounde waiting on Manchester City call

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is waiting on a new bid from Manchester City and a transfer is still anticipated this window, report Marca.

Reports have claimed City had lodged a €55m offer for the Frenchman and whilst Monchi did not name the English team directly as those responsible for the bid, he later did reference them in relation to Kounde.

“Kounde has not reached any agreement with Manchester City,” Monchi explained to reporters, via Diario de Sevilla, as he confirmed a bid of “two and a half times” what Sevilla paid for the player a year ago.

“It is true that in recent days we have received interest from a club in Jules. That club has transmitted an offer to us that has been valued by the management committee and has been rejected.”

The latest report outlines how the central defender’s release clause at Sevilla is €80m and not the previously reported €90m, although the club are likely to accept offers below that valuation.

However the anticipation now is that City will return with a significantly improved second bid for Kounde and a transfer remains very much possible.

Kounde, 21, joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 club Bordeaux a year ago and has established himself as the regular central defensive partner of Diego Carlos at the Andalusian club.