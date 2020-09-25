No Eden Hazard again for Real Madrid trip to Real Betis

Eden Hazard has not been included in the Real Madrid squad for their trip to Real Betis in La Liga this weekend.

The Belgian star is yet to feature for Los Blancos this season after he sat out their opening day draw at Real Sociedad last week as he had not yet recovered from injury.

He has now not been named in Madrid’s 22-man squad for the trip to Seville this weekend amid fears that his fitness condition is worse than first anticipated.

The news follows reports that Hazard is “under scrutiny” at Los Blancos after linking up with Belgium for the Nations League fixtures but now playing a minute for Roberto Martinez’s side.

This is another setback for the former Chelsea star, who lost large portions of last season through injury and faces a frustrating start to this campaign.

The player’s decision to join up with the national team means he has lost 10 days of pre-season training with his club and there is said to now be scrutiny over the decision.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult campaign.