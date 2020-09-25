Lionel Messi blasts Barcelona over Luis Suarez exit: Nothing surprises me anymore

Barcelona star and captain Lionel Messi has once again blasted the club over the manner of the departure of his attacking partner Luis Suarez: “Nothing surprises me anymore.”

Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing of Suarez on Wednesday night, subject to the passing of a medical, with the Uruguayan poised to pen a two-year deal at Los Rojiblancos.

The two South American stars had struck up a fearsome attacking combination over the years as part of an attacking trident, firstly with Brazilian star Neymar and more recently with Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season last time out, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

It comes after the Messi news that he confirmed he was staying at the Camp Nou for next season, although he clarified that he was less than happy to be doing so, after threatening to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

“You deserve to be able to depart like who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club,” Messi wrote on Instagram.

“You won many things as part of a group and individually. They should not kick you out as they have done.

“But the truth is that nothing surprises me anymore.”

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014, becoming the club’s third all-time leading goal scorer.

It has been reported that many Barcelona officials were angered by the manner of Suarez’s exit, with some even threatening to hand in their resignations with Suarez said to have been frustrated by the Blaugrana previously planning to block his exit.