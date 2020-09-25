Granada owner John Jiang faces bankruptcy charges in Hong Kong

Granada CF owner John Jiang has reportedly disappeared amid an ongoing bankruptcy investigation in Hong Kong.

The 38-year old purchased a controlling stake in Granada in 2016, replacing previous owners, the Pozzo family, at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

However, despite playing an important role in helping the club secure a return to the Spanish top-flight in 2019, the Chinese businessman has been embroiled in financial controversy in the last 12 months.

According to reports from insideworldfootball.com, Jiang’s company Link International is accused of amassing a significant amount of debt based on unpaid executive salaries and taxes, with no update on his continuing role with Granada.

The report adds Jiang’s other sporting business investments are also in the dark over his ability to remain in charge, with stakes in clubs across the world.

Alongside his ownership of Diego Martinez’s team, Jiang also owns Serie A club Parma and Portuguese side CD Tondela, with a minor investment in NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves.