Diego Simeone leads Atletico Madrid training ahead of 2020-21 season kick off

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has returned to take charge of training ahead of their first game of the 2020-21 La Liga season at home to Granada tomorrow.

The Argentinian boss tested positive for Covid-19 on September 13 following the club’s preseason training camp in Segovia.

However, according to reports from Marca, after passing a mandatory period of self-isolation and providing two negative PCR tests, he will now be in the dugout at the Wanda Metropolitano this weekend.

Los Rojiblancos take on Diego Martinez’s side with only one major absentee, with Uruguayan centre back Jose Gimenez currently in self-isolation after he tested positive for the virus on September 22.

New signing Luis Suarez is expected to be included in the matchday squad after completing his move from Barcelona, however, after only having one training session with his new teammates he is likely to start on the bench, with Diego Costa and Joao Felix in line to lead the attack.