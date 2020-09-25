Bartomeu will be remembered as one of Barcelona’s greatest presidents, Atletico Madrid counterpart claims

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will be remembered as one of the club’s greatest ever leaders, his Atletico Madrid counterpart Enrique Cerezo has claimed.

Bartomeu’s term as Blaugrana supremo will come to an end following elections next year but he has been pressurised to vacate the role after a vote of no confidence being proposed after over 20,000 signatures of club members were collected.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Earlier this month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

“Bartomeu is a great president and in the future, he will be regarded as one of the great presidents of Barcelona, ​​where there have been many, but among them will be Bartomeu,” Cerezo said, as per Marca.

“Above all, Bartomeu, has a great virtue, which is that he is a very great and excellent person.”

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.