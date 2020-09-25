Barcelona’s injury hit star Samuel Umtiti linked with Lyon return

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti could rejoin former club Lyon in the coming weeks, with his future at the Camp Nou increasingly uncertain.

The French international has endured an injury wrecked time in Catalonia following his 2016 move from the Ligue 1 club, missing a total of 66 games in all competitions in the last four years.

However, despite his ongoing issues with persistent injuries, reports from L’Equipe, via Diario AS, claim Rudi Garcia wants to bring the 26-year old back to the Groupama Stadium.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is rumoured to be open to an offer, provided La Blaugrana can sign a replacement before the transfer window closes next month.

The main stumbling block to a deal could be Umtiti’s current salary with the La Liga giants, which is reported to be an estimated €12m per year.

Lyon are not able to afford that, despite securing Champions League qualification for 2020-21, but Umtiti is likely to lower his current wages to facilitate a move back to France.