Barcelona youth star joining Girona on loan deal

Barcelona have agreed to loan out their B team star Alex Collado to Segunda side Girona for the 2020-21 campaign, as reported by Catalan radio station RAC1.

The player starred in the club’s promotion bid this season, but they missed out on promotion to Segunda with a playoff loss to Sabadell.

Àlex Collado irá CEDIDO al Girona #mercato ☎️ — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) September 25, 2020

Collado is a left-footed attacking midfielder who is also adept as a winger and has been a star of the B side at the Blaugrana.

The former Espanyol youth star, aged 21, has made two first-team appearances for the Blaugrana in La Liga.

Collado debuted in the 2018-19 campaign defeat at Celta Vigo and featured for five minutes as a substitute in Barca’s two-goal loss at Valencia in January.

Collado’s current contract at the Camp Nou, which was signed in 2018, expires in June 2021 and he is tipped to leave the club next summer on a permanent basis.