Barcelona teenage star Pedri in first-team squad with new shirt number

Barcelona have handed new signing Pedri the number 16 shirt at the club and he will participate for the first-team squad next season and not the B team.

Pedri is primarily an attacking midfielder who has caught the eye both at youth level for the Spanish national teams alongside his performances in Spain’s second tier for Las Palmas.

The 17-year-old joined the Blaugrana in a €5m transfer last summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football.

Diario Sport outline how the decision to hand Pedri the number shirt – in the first 25 numbers – means he cannot play for the B side and will be registered in the first team.

The teenage star – whose full name is Pedro González López – starred for Las Palmas last campaign and netted four goals for Pepe Mel’s side, alongside providing six assists.

A month younger than Barcelona teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams.

It had been unclear if Pedri will play a role for Barcelona’s first-team this season or if he will be loaned out to continue to gain experience, but this appears to indicate he will play a part for Ronald Koeman’s side.