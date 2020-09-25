Barcelona stars past and present support Messi’s criticism of the club

A host of Barcelona stars past and present have supported Lionel Messi over his Instagram post which appeared to attack the club’s board and president.

Messi posted on Instagram earlier on Friday that “nothing surprises me anymore” in relation to the club’s hierarchy over the manner of the departure of his attacking partner Luis Suarez.

Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing of Suarez on Wednesday night, subject to the passing of a medical, with the Uruguayan poised to pen a two-year deal at Los Rojiblancos.

The two South American stars had struck up a fearsome attacking combination over the years as part of an attacking trident, firstly with Brazilian star Neymar and more recently with Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann.

As outlined by Marca, a host of interacted positively with Messi’s post.

Frenkie de Jong and Samuel Umtiti of the longer standing Barcelona players, new arrivals such as Miralem Pjanic and Francisco Trincao alongside Arturo Vidal – who recently left for Inter.

Neymar even took to writing that it is “incredible how they do things”, in relation to the club’s board.

Dani Alves wrote: “Unfortunately, that is reality from a long time. It is only confirmed year after year! It’s not about winning or losing, we know that a lot, it’s about respect and they don’t know that! Keep it up, somehow we’re there.”

Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria were other figures in football to applaud the post.