Barcelona leave Rafinha and Todibo without squad numbers with uncertain futures

Barcelona have not handed squad numbers to defender Jean-Clair Todibo (pictured) and midfielder Rafinha Alcantara ahead of the new season.

It is the latest indication that both players are likely to leave the club this summer and comes as the club had to submit their list of squad numbers for the 2020/21 campaign to La Liga.

The details are outlined by Jornada Perfecta, who claim that it is a strong pointer towards the lack of future both players have at the Camp Nou.

Rafinha, 27, had been on a season long loan deal at Celta from the Camp Nou – where he made 90 first-team appearances – and he spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Inter.

Rafinha played 30 games for the Galician club last season – 29 in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey – scoring four goals and providing one assist.

20-year-old Todibo has only been involved in four La Liga matches across the calendar year for Barcelona – with two of his three starts coming after the league title was secured in the 2018/19 campaign – before spending the second half of last season on loan at Schlake.

On the other hand, Carles Alena (6), Pedri (16) and Martin Braithwaite (20) have all been included in the official list.

Phillipe Coutinho has been handed the number 14 shirt and Ansu Fati will wear 22.