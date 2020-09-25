Barcelona confirm squad shirt number for returning Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have handed returning star Philippe Coutinho the club’s iconic number 14 kit, previously held by club legend Johan Cruyff.

Cruyff wore the number during his playing days for Ajax and the Dutch national team, although the rules of Spanish football meant he had to abide by the 1-11 system during his time at the Camp Nou, where he wore the number nine shirt.

The number 14 number has also been worn by Thierry Henry and Javier Mascherano during their Blaugrana stints.

It follows the news that Antoine Griezmann took the number seven shirt at Barcelona, which had been worn by Coutinho during his previously playing stint for the club – having initially held the number 14 shirt in his first half-season.

Griezmann inherited the number 17 shirt at the Camp Nou because Coutinho – who spent the last campaign at Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal – was still occupying the 7 shirt at the club.

He had been expected to leave permanently this summer but his agent has appeared to confirm he is staying at Barcelona beyond this summer.

Coutinho scored 11 goals in 34 appearances for the club last season.

