Atletico Madrid move for Cavani to partner Suarez in new-look attack

Atletico Madrid have made a contract offer to free agent Edinson Cavani and plan to partner him with Luis Suarez in a new-look attack, report Goal.com.

The report is compiled by the journalist Ruben Uria – who famously interviewed Lionel Messi regarding his Barcelona future last month – and outlines how Atleti plan to sign Cavani.

They have offered him a one-year contract with the option of a further year if the qualify for the Champions League, but it will be on a reduced salary from his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Furthermore, it is said that the club will need to shift Diego Costa this month – the striker has been linked to Fenerbahce – after Alvaro Morata also joined Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

Another Uruguayan, Cavani is a free agent after his contract in the France capital expired this summer but he has yet to agree terms with a new club.

A recent report claimed the Uruguayan had twice been offered directly to Barcelona through his representatives, but the club were not in a position to sign the striker.

The Uruguayan scored 200 goals in 300 appearances for PSG – the top scorer in the club’s history and is still widely regarded as one of the world’s best strikers and will not cost a transfer fee this summer.