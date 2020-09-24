Odegaard back in Real Madrid training after negative Covid-19 tests

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has returned to the club’s first-team training after testing negative in separate tests for Covid-19, as per Marca.

The Norwegian had tested positive for the virus earlier this week, but it now has transpired that was a false positive as he has shown no symptoms and now tested negative multiple times.

There had been fears that the midfield star would have to enter a period of quarantine that could disrupt his fitness levels and integration into the club’s line-up for this campaign.

Odegaard’s return to Madrid following a season on loan at Real Sociedad was confirmed last month and the Norwegian is set to challenge for a regular starting slot in Zidane’s side this season and he featured against his former side on Sunday.

Odegaard netted seven goals for La Real last season and is the only major player to join the first-team squad at the club this summer.