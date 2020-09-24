Leganes sign Real Madrid defender Hernandez in permanent deal

Real Madrid defender Javi Hernandez has joined Leganes in a permanent deal worth €500k, as reported by Diario AS.

It is claimed that whilst no deal has been officially announced, the deal has already been agreed between all parties and only the confirmation is now missing.

Hernandez has already passed his medical at Leganes, who were relegated from La Liga last season, and will train with his new teammates tomorrow.

The 22-year-old is primarily a central defender who is also capable of playing on either side of the back four in a full-back position, while he is left-footed.

He was one of the most impressive performers for Madrid’s Castilla side in the Segunda last season and it was always likely that he would exit the Santiago Bernabeu on a permanent basis this summer.

Hernandez never made an appearance in Madrid’s first-team squad and spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Real Oviedo, where he made 26 appearances.

