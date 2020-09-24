Heroic Sevilla club unbeaten run ends with extra time Super Cup loss to Bayern Munich

Sevilla were edged out by Bayern Munich in extra time of the European Super Cup in Budapest after a display which Marca described as “heroic”.

Julen Lopetegui’s side took an early lead through a penalty converted by Lucas Ocampos but Bayern were level by the break but Leon Goretzka levelled before the break.

The European champions dominated possession in the second half and whilst they were the stronger side, Sevilla spurned a number of late opportunities to win the game in normal time – Youssef En-Nesyri was thwarted by Manuel Neuer in a late one-on-one situation.

A HUGE let off for Bayern Munich! 😧 Manuel Neuer with an excellent stop to deny Youssef En-Nesyri 👏 pic.twitter.com/Y8sIQym52q — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 24, 2020

Bayern won the game in extra-time thanks to Javi Martinez’s header and the result brought Sevilla’s club record 22 matches unbeaten run – which stretched back to February’s loss at Celta Vigo – to an end.

As the report in Marca describes: “It is impossible to show more pride and self-love than Sevilla . If there is another team with that strength of character and strength to resist, they have not yet been revealed.”

Ivan Rakitic was the sole debutant for Lopetegui’s side – replacing the departed Ever Banega – while Sergio Escudero started at left-back following Sergio Reguilon’s departure.

Sevilla get their La Liga campaign underway this weekend with a trip to Cadiz.