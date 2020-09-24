Five possible destinations for unwanted Barcelona defender Umtiti

Manchester United and Arsenal are two possible destinations for out-of-favour Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti this window, report Diario Sport.

It is claimed that Umtiti is a priority exit for the club this summer due to his wage bill and the fact that he is no longer a regular in the starting line-up.

The two Premier League clubs are said to be among five teams who the central defender could potentially link up with in the next few weeks, with both looking to bolster the heart of their defence.

Umtiti’s former club Olympique Lyonnais along with Stade Rennais and Inter are also possible options, the report adds.

The Cameroon-born defender, who has lost his place in the France international side with Clement Lenglet – his Barca teammate – often preferred in both line-ups, while Gerard Pique is still first choice central defender at the Camp Nou.

The central defender last penned a contract extension with the Catalan club in the summer of 2018 through to 2023, but he has been beset by knee problems and a total loss of form since.

Ronald Araujo has also been promoted to the first-team squad while Barcelona transfer news has also linked them with a return for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.