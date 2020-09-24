Everton boss Ancelotti wants Barcelona defender Todibo

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants his club to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo in this transfer window, report the Liverpool Echo.

The player joined Schalke on loan in January last season on a short-term loan deal and while the Bundesliga side had an option to make that move permanent, they could no longer finance the fee due to the Covid-19 ramifications on football.

The 20-year-old is now a target at Goodison Park, while Diario Sport claim that Fulham and Benfica are other potential destinations for the player.

Todibo only joined the Catalan giants in January last year, ending a long running contractual dispute with previous club Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old has only been involved in four La Liga matches across the calendar year – with two of his three starts coming after the league title was secured in the 2018/19 campaign.

After being forced to play with the youth team at Toulouse, following his standoff with the club’s management, he was short of match fitness when he arrived at the Camp Nou but was never granted a run in the first-team.